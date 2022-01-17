AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.