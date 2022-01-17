AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,700 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 175.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

