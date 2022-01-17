AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

