AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,338 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $228.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

