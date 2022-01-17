AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Encompass Health by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.