Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

