Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

