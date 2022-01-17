Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. 1,952,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

