American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.