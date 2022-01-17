American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

