American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

