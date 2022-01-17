Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

