Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $5,848,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $7,798,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $843,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $45.17. 1,841,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

