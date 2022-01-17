Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

