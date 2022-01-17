Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

