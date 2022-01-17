Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 2,578,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

