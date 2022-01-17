Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.97. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

VSEC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VSE by 385.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.