Analysts Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

