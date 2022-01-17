Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $141.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $597.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.47 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.11 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $662.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MESA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 441,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

