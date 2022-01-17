Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $110.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $413.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.05 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $466.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

