Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.22). Veracyte also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,640. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

