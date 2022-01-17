Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

