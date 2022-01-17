Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $55.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. DLocal has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

