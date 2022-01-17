Analysts Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TSCDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

