Analysts Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target at $16.69

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 85,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

