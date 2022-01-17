Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT at $128.00

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of TPTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 764,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.