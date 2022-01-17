Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT at $128.00

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TPTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 764,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

