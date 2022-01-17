Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $88.27

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.