Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Price Target at $129.51

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $146,438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $63,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFG opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

