Analyzing Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meggitt has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Meggitt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 27,318.46 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Meggitt $2.16 billion 3.62 -$403.43 million N/A N/A

Mirion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meggitt.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Meggitt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.34%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Meggitt.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment produces wheels, brakes, and brake control systems for in-service aircraft. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides fire protection equipment to engines and airframes. The Meggitt Polymers and Composites segment supplies bladder fuel tanks, complex composites and seals packages for a range of civil and defence platforms. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment offers engineered sensors to measure a variety of parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, pressure, fluid level and flow as well as power storage, conversion and distribution systems, and avionics suites for aerospace applications. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

