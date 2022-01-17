Analyzing TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.15, suggesting that its stock price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, suggesting that its stock price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and TBG Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.73 -$7.19 million N/A N/A TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats TBG Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

