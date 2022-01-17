AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. 158,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

