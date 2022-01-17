Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.25. 42,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

