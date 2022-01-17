Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €75.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.25 ($74.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

