Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.71.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

