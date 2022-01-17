Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

APO opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 84,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

