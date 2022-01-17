Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

APLIF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.95. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Appili Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 361.19% and a negative net margin of 40,158.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

