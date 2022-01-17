Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 331,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $191,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

