ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Lowered to €46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.