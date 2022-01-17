ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Lowered to €46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.