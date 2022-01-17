Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,310. The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

