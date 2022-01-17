Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $461.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.59 million and the lowest is $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 6,187,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

