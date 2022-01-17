ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $67.41 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,072. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.