ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $276.08 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

