ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $66,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 381.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

