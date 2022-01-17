Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.86.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$59.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$747,842. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $2,799,685 in the last quarter.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

