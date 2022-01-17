Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

