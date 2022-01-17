Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $93,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

