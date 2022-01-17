Artfinity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,025.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $129,718.12 and approximately $2,025.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

