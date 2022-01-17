Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 451.67 ($6.13).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 375 ($5.09) on Friday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.49.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

