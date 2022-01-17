ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,040 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,379.41 ($32.30) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,378.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,166.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.