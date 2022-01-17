Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,137 ($29.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,980.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,993.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.96).

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.91), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($619,239.49). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.40), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,084,875.36).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

