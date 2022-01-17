Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atento were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the third quarter valued at $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

ATTO opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Atento S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

